Hit-Monkey Teaser Released

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for Hit-Monkey, its upcoming animated series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. In the teaser, fans get a sense for Hit-Monkey — a primate who is possessed by the ghost of a hitman, and driven to wear a nice suit and murder “bad people.” The teaser comes on the heels of a first look at the series, which dropped over the weekend. At the time, Entertainment Weekly called a “darkly comedic se­ries” which “follows a Japanese snow macaque whose clan meets a stranded hitman, Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), and nurses him back to health. But when Bryce bites the dust, it’s up to the titular simian (guided by Bryce’s ghost) to follow in his assassin footsteps and seek vengeance.”

Created by writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić, Hit-Monkey first appeared in Hit-Monkey #1, followed by a three-issue arc in Deadpool. Shortly after, he got his own miniseries. He has not been as prevalent since that first burst of popularity, but has popped up in the Marvel Universe from time to time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the teaser below.

This monkey's on a journey to find the truth…but first, he needs a suit. @HitMonkey premieres November 17, only on @Hulu: https://t.co/ixJG02BXp8 pic.twitter.com/tZhI3urXbY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 20, 2021

Hit Monkey, along with Hulu’s recently-released MODOK, was originally announced with an ambitious slate of original animated programming for Hulu. Cancelled shows planned for the streamer include Tigra & Dazzler and a Howard the Duck show, all of which would have combined together for “The Offenders,” a wink and a nod to the Netflix Defenders strategy.

M.O.D.O.K. creator and showrunner Jordan Blum previously revealed to ComicBook.com that he had seen some of the show, and it “looks amazing.”

“You know, I’m excited people will be able to see Hit-Monkey,” Blum said back in May. “I’ve seen a little bit of it, and it looks amazing.”

“I was consulting on the other shows ’cause I was possibly gonna do The Offenders if it ever came to be,” Blum added. “It was really cool. Everyone got to do their own thing. We didn’t change a single thing in our show. But no, you know I think you want togive showrunners a little bit of freedom to kind of establish their characters and the voice of the shows and not worry too much about how it all fits together. That was going to be my burden.”

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey premieres on Wednesday, November 17 only on Hulu. What are you hoping to see in the series when it premieres? Let us know in the comments below, or follow @russburlingame on Twitter to talk about all things comics and TV.