Hot Toys Unveils Their Sixth Scale Loki Figure From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Hot Toys has interrupted the flow of figures and Infinity Gauntlets from Avengers: Infinity War to dip back into their Thor: Ragnarok line with a new take Loki.
The 1/6th scale Loki figure features a newly developed head sculpt, new leather-like costume with green colored cape, Loki’s iconic helmet, and an array of weapons and accessories that include two daggers, the Tesseract, a Surtur’s skull with fired up effect, and a figure stand. Pre-order info and the complete list of specs for the figure can be found below.
Hot Toys’ MMS472 Thor: Ragnarok Loki figure will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, March 16th. The bulk of Hot Toys‘ Thor: Ragnarok figures were announced between July and November of last year, so the appearance of the Loki figure after all of this time gives us hope that a Grandmaster figure isn’t far off. We know for sure that a Valkyrie figure is on the way, so we expect that to be the next release in the lineup.
You can check out the entire Hot Toys’ Thor: Ragnarok figure lineup here.
1/6th scale Loki Collectible Figure features:
• Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok
• Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture
• Black color hair sculpture
• Body with over 30 points of articulations
• Approximately 31 cm tall
• Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
• One (1) pair of fists
• One (1) pair of open hands
• One (1) pair of dagger holding hands
• One (1) piece of Tesseract holding right hand
• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
• One (1) green-colored cape
• One (1) black leather-like vest
• One (1) long sleeve leather-like black shirt with green and bronze-colored armor
• One (1) pair of leather-like green and black colored pants with patterns
• One (1) pair of boot covers
• One (1) pair of black colored boots
Weapons:
• Two (2) daggers (can be placed into the sheath)
• Two (2) dagger sheaths
Accessories:
• One (1) Loki’s gold helmet (wearable to the head sculpt)
• One (1) Tesseract with base
• One (1) translucent orange colored Surtur’s Skull
• Specially-designed figure stand with character nameplate and the movie logo
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.