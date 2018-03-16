Hot Toys Unveils Their Sixth Scale Loki Figure From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Hot Toys has interrupted the flow of figures and Infinity Gauntlets from Avengers: Infinity War to dip back into their Thor: Ragnarok line with a new take Loki.

The 1/6th scale Loki figure features a newly developed head sculpt, new leather-like costume with green colored cape, Loki’s iconic helmet, and an array of weapons and accessories that include two daggers, the Tesseract, a Surtur’s skull with fired up effect, and a figure stand. Pre-order info and the complete list of specs for the figure can be found below.

Hot Toys’ MMS472 Thor: Ragnarok Loki figure will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, March 16th. The bulk of Hot Toys‘ Thor: Ragnarok figures were announced between July and November of last year, so the appearance of the Loki figure after all of this time gives us hope that a Grandmaster figure isn’t far off. We know for sure that a Valkyrie figure is on the way, so we expect that to be the next release in the lineup.

You can check out the entire Hot Toys’ Thor: Ragnarok figure lineup here.

1/6th scale Loki Collectible Figure features:

• Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok

• Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

• Black color hair sculpture

• Body with over 30 points of articulations

• Approximately 31 cm tall

• Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of open hands

• One (1) pair of dagger holding hands

• One (1) piece of Tesseract holding right hand

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

• One (1) green-colored cape

• One (1) black leather-like vest

• One (1) long sleeve leather-like black shirt with green and bronze-colored armor

• One (1) pair of leather-like green and black colored pants with patterns

• One (1) pair of boot covers

• One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

• Two (2) daggers (can be placed into the sheath)

• Two (2) dagger sheaths

Accessories:

• One (1) Loki’s gold helmet (wearable to the head sculpt)

• One (1) Tesseract with base

• One (1) translucent orange colored Surtur’s Skull

• Specially-designed figure stand with character nameplate and the movie logo

