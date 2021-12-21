How Spider-Man: No Way Home Sets Up Miles Morales in the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally in theaters and it’s no surprise that the eagerly anticipated film is shattering records in its domination of the box office. But beyond being the biggest movie at the box office, it’s also one of the biggest movies the MCU has seen to date in terms of what it introduces and sets up for the future of not only the larger MCU franchise but the characters who appear within it. One of those characters that Spider-Man: No Way Home sets up is another fan-favorite Spider-Man, Miles Morales. Warning: From here on, there will be some major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is your last chance to turn back.

While many speculated and even hoped that Spider-Man: No Way Home might bring Miles Morales into the MCU — we even explored the various ways that could happen in our own CRAM! for the film — the character didn’t make an appearance. However, if there’s one thing that No Way Home made clear, it’s that anything is possible when Doctor Strange’s spell misfired and brought villains from the Multiverse into the “main” universe of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. It’s one of those villains who makes a pretty direct point about the nature of the multiverse and the people in it. in the final act of the film, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker has an unmasked conversation with Jamie Foxx’s Max Dillon/Electro and when Dillon sees the hero unmasked, he makes a comment about. how he always looked up to Spider-Man — specifically that Spider-Man someone from Queens who stood up for people and Dillon is surprised that Spider-Man isn’t Black. The idea of a Black Spider-Man is part of the reason Dillon looked up to him Garfield’s Peter then says that there must be a Black Spider-Man somewhere out there in the rest of the Multiverse. Considering that we get two other Peter Parker versions of Spider-Man in the film with the appearances of Garfield and Tobey Maguire in addition to Holland, it seems very likely that there probably is a Black Spider-Man as well.

While we don’t get Miles this time around, this is the second time the hero has been referenced in the MCU. The first time was in Spider-Man Homecoming when Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis makes a mention of his nephew. As Marvel fans know, Davis is Miles’ uncle in comics. One could even combine these two references to Miles and even potentially argue that a Black Spider-Man already “exists” in the MCU, we just haven’t seen him yet and he isn’t Spider-Man just yet either. With that in mind, No Way Home certainly sets the stage for Miles to eventually appear in the MCU, perhaps in a future Spider-Man film or even the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

