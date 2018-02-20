Hugh Jackman Gave Director Bryan Singer The Coolest X-Men Thank You Gift Ever

X-Men movies and The Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is preparing to hang up his claws and exit the franchise. Jackman will make his final performance as Wolverine in the upcoming, still untitled third Wolverine movie.

Jackman presented Bryan Singer, the X-Men franchise director who directed Jackman’s debut outing as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, with an incredible parting gift: a set of a custom The Uncanny X-Men comic book covers featuring Jackman as Wolverine and Singer as Professor X.

The covers are drawn Marvel Comics CCO Joe Quesada. The full cover version is labeled the “third and final issue,” likely in honor Singer’s third and final Wolverine movie.

The black and white version features a handwritten note from Jackman that read:

“Dear Bryan, It all started with you, bub! 1999-2016! From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love Hugh.”

It’s a thoughtful gift that any X-Men fan, let alone one who has directed five X-Men movies, would love. Singer says as much in his Instagram post:

“Thank you so much @thehughjackman for commissioning the brilliant comic artist #joequesada to make these fantastic and very personal covers for me. I will cherish them and our long friendship and collaboration always! #xmen #wolverine #professorx #comics”

Jackman was last directed by Singer in a scene from X-Men: Apocalypse in which Logan escapes, with the help of some young X-Men, from the Weapon X facility that gave him his adamantium skeleton.

X-Men: Apocalypse is available now on Digital HD, and releases on Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 4.