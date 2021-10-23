Hugh Jackman Sends Reluctant Birthday Greeting to Ryan Reynolds

Saturday is the birthday of Ryan Reynolds and lo and behold, Hugh Jackman’s actually getting in on the festivities. Despite being frenemies with the Deadpool actor for what seems has been decades, Jackman took to his Instagram account Saturday morning to wish his “bud” the happiest of birthdays.

In a clip shared to social media, dozens crew members working a photoshoot can be seen wishing Reynolds a happy birthday. Towards the end of the clip, Jackman then appears a reluctantly wishes the actor an equally happy birthday.

“It’s not easy…,” Jackman jokes. “Happy birthday, Ryan. There you go, we got it! How many people did we get? People say I don’t like you, but that was 15 people.”

After his well wishes, Jackman then jokingly hands out cash to everyone who participated in the video. See the hilarious clip for yourself below.

Coincidentally enough, it was just Jackman’s birthday on October 12th, and Reynolds pulled an equally funny “prank” on his social media accounts.

You can see Reynolds’ video below.

Fortunately enough for Reynolds, he’ll be gearing up for his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before too long while Jackman continues to suggest he’s retired from his role as Wolverine.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman explained in August. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Cover photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images