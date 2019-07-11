Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds’ Gin Company

The faux feud between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is living on in the most hilarious way! The actors have been “feuding” for quite some time, ever since Reynolds wouldn’t stop pushing for Jackman to appear as Wolverine alongside Reynolds’ Deadpool. They’ve even involved Spider-Man: Far From Home star, Jake Gyllenhaal, in their shenanigans. A while back, the two actors came to a truce in order to help promote each other’s companies: Reynolds’ gin company, Aviation Gin, and Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee. Well, it appears Jackman is now the one laughing at Aviation.

View this post on Instagram Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

“Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” Jackman wrote.

As you can see, the image shows an Aviation truck getting towed. Reynolds was quick to respond:

“What? I have a very elaborate designated driver,” he wrote.

Even the official account for Aviation chimed in:

“We’re dedicated to all Aviation Gin personnel having paid time off to relax from the hard work we’re doing every day…even the trucks,” they joked.

Many fans also commented on the post, loving the drama:

“YOU ARE PERFECT,” @deepturkishwebtr wrote.

“I’m just waiting for Ryan to pull the tires out of Laughing Man’s truck,” @starksdonut joked.

“I love this bromance,” @lowe_louis_xd added.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actor’s Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix has been released, closing the 20-year long X-Men movie franchise. The Deadpool film series is expected to continue, but it’s currently unclear how it will work in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman has also said he was done playing Wolverine. Hopefully, the fake drama between Jackman and Reynolds will live on, because it never gets old.

Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are all available for home viewing. Dark Phoenix and Spider-Man: Far From Home are currently playing in theaters.