Hugh Jackman’s Dogs Are Unimpressed With the Snow in Funny New Video

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who has lived in New York City for quite some time. It’s that time of year when the Big Apple gets pretty cold and the city is currently experiencing some snow. While Jackman seems to be enjoying the winter wonderland, his dogs Dali and Allegra are not as impressed. The Wolverine star often showcases his pups on social media, and his latest video of them is especially adorable.

“Unimpressed,” Jackman captioned a video in which he asks his canine companions how they’re feeling about the weather. You can check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/RealHughJackman/status/1492886044223721477?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jackman may be known to many for his 17 years making X-Men movies, but he also has a long history with musical theatre. In fact, his latest show, The Music Man revival, has had qutie a journey. Previews were originally supposed to begin in September of 2020 with the official opening night set for October 15th, 2020. However, all Broadway performances were pushed back, and The Music Man ended up having its first preview on December 20th, 2021. Unfortunately, previews were off to a rocky start when Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID and Jackman soon followed. Things seem to be back on track for the production, which just had its official opening night this week.

In addition to sharing posts of Dali and Allegra, Jackman also shares throwbacks to his days as Logan. Jackman first appeared as the iconic character in X-Men in 2000 when he was only 32 anad his final performance came in 2017’s Logan. Since then, the actor has said that his days of playing the part are officially over. Last July, Jackman “broke the Internet” when he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, immediately after sharing Wolverine art by BossLogic. Fans thought the star was teasing an upcoming appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite his past claims that he was done with the character. In August, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jackman about his recent movie, Reminiscence, and the star set the record straight about his back-to-back Marvel posts.

“I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it. And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn’t mean that. I really didn’t mean that. I’m really sorry.’ And I thought, ‘No one’s going to believe me.’ But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me,” Jackman joked. “I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I’m going to pass it on.”

Happy winter to cozy dogs everywhere!