Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the New Ms. Marvel Trailer

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released an amazing new look at its next Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. The trailer revealed a bunch of new things about the series including, Kamala Khan’s new power set. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were pretty stunned at the new trailer, and it appears that so was Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

Ruffalo is known for supporting Marvel Studios and his co-stars whenever something eventful happens. The actor has previously come out in support of Hawkeye, Paul Rudd getting named Sexiest Man Alive, and recently he made a thoughtful tribute to the late Stan Lee. So it would come as a shock to no one that the actor would voice his support for the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. Today, the Avengers actor tweeted his support for the series and welcomed Iman Vellani to the MCU.

https://twitter.com/markruffalo/status/1503873258743083008?s=21

“Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in,” Ruffalo said. “Welcome to the family, Kamala!”.

Coincidentally, Ruffalo recently received some praise of his own from She-Hulk co-star Tim Roth. Roth talked with The Hollywood Reporter back in September and gushed all about his Marvel return in the series.

“I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it,” Roth told the trade. “I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it. So when they came to me and said: ‘We’re adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?’ I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff (returning as Bruce Banner) that I went: ‘Oh, that’s how youdo it! With a sense of humor!’”

The Hulk actor will be seen next in Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series that is expected to hit the streamer later this year. The series will also star Tatiana Maslany, Tim Roth, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra and Renèe Elise Goldsberry. Not much is currently known about the series, but it is said to be a half-hour legal comedy.

