Hulk Fans Are Hyped for Return of Abomination
A lot of exciting stuff came out of the Disney Investor Day live stream this week, including casting news about Disney+'s upcoming slate of Marvel shows. After many rumors, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany was officially confirmed to be playing She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters. Much to the delight of Marvel fans, Mark Ruffalo will also be appearing on the show as Hulk/Bruce Banner and he's not the only one stepping back into a role. 2008’s The Incredible Hulk may not have starred Ruffalo in the titular role, but it's still considered MCU canon. In fact, William Hurt's Thaddeus Ross first appeared in that film. Now it looks like Tim Roth will be making his first appearance as Abomination since the Edward Norton-led Hulk movie. When the news broke, many fans took to Twitter to celebrate Roth's return.
Many fans have campaigned to see Roth's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's no surprise there were some excited tweets to hit the Internet this week. You can check out some of the reactions from fans below...
The Announcement
Yo, Abomination is back in She-Hulk. pic.twitter.com/5TzGTR4SZg— Def Guru (@Defguru) December 11, 2020
Can't Wait
Tim Roth will reprise his role as Abomination in 'She-Hulk' 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WjrqEOmyDM— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) December 11, 2020
Abomination Hive Rise
TIM ROTH IS BACK AS THE ABOMINATION IN SHE-HULK LETS GOOOOO— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) December 11, 2020
No Lies Detected
Didn't expect Tim Roth to come back as Abomination for She-Hulk
That's actually kinda cool honestly— Red Drummarts (@drummarts) December 11, 2020
12 Years in the Making
Bro Disney is bringing back Tim Roth as The Abomination for the She-Hulk series. I’ve wanted him back for years— ☠︎𝕹𝖆𝖙𝖊 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖒𝖆𝖓☠︎ (@EdgyFlapjack) December 12, 2020
"Stacked"
She-Hulk confirmed along with Mark Ruffalo to appear as Hulk and Tim Roth to return as Abomination!
Marvel looking stacked!!! pic.twitter.com/1ZqHkNmkKM— Despair (@DespairSlays) December 11, 2020
This Pic, Though
tim roth training to reprise his role as the abomination for she-hulk, coming to disney+ soon pic.twitter.com/vtMLueBP2A— alan fartridge 🕺 (top 0.05% of pulp listeners) (@oj_ripitup) December 11, 2020
Potential Payoffs
GOD BLESS, TIM ROTH RETURNS AS ABOMINATION IN SHE-HULK
AND HULK CONFIRMED AS WELL
IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THE LEADER SETUP FINALLY PAYS OFF— Jingletanker 🎅☃️🎄 (@TheBiotanker) December 11, 2020
Fingers Crossed For SHIELD
Abomination is going to appear in She-Hulk. So since S.H.I.E.L.D. was guarding him back in season 1, they could show up there too :). pic.twitter.com/ipzGVEErgO— Kyle Livingston (@KyleLivings92) December 11, 2020
In Conclusion, the Excitement Is Real
She-Hulk is going to be brilliant. I loved the Hulk growing up and to finally see Jennifer Walters coming to the mcu is surreal. We'll finally see her soon but Tim Roth is returning as the Abomination!! I'm so excited pic.twitter.com/txk2av73hN— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) December 11, 2020