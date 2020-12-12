Hulk Fans Are Hyped for Return of Abomination

A lot of exciting stuff came out of the Disney Investor Day live stream this week, including casting news about Disney+'s upcoming slate of Marvel shows. After many rumors, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany was officially confirmed to be playing She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters. Much to the delight of Marvel fans, Mark Ruffalo will also be appearing on the show as Hulk/Bruce Banner and he's not the only one stepping back into a role. 2008’s The Incredible Hulk may not have starred Ruffalo in the titular role, but it's still considered MCU canon. In fact, William Hurt's Thaddeus Ross first appeared in that film. Now it looks like Tim Roth will be making his first appearance as Abomination since the Edward Norton-led Hulk movie. When the news broke, many fans took to Twitter to celebrate Roth's return.

Many fans have campaigned to see Roth's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's no surprise there were some excited tweets to hit the Internet this week. You can check out some of the reactions from fans below...