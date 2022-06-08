Ms. Marvel Premiere Could Be Teasing One of Her Weirdest Comic Villains

✖

The series premiere of Ms. Marvel debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, finally bringing the world of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) into live-action. Kamala has become a significant component of Marvel canon since her initial debut, with a status quo and supporting cast that are incredibly unique within the world of comics. As we've gotten acquainted with Kamala and her world across the series' first episode, we might have also gotten a tease of one of Kamala's most memorable villains. Spoilers for the first episode of Ms. Marvel, "Generation Why", below! Only look if you want to know!

In the opening moments of Ms. Marvel, as we see Kamala's hand-drawn fan video about the battle depicted in Avengers: Endgame, which is surrounded by a number of her drawings. One of these drawings is of a cockatiel bird surrounded by question marks. Cockatiels then factor into a scene later on in the episode, as Kamala's father, Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), rambles about the bird and throws off Kamala's incredibly specific schedule for sneaking out and going to AvengerCon. Additionally, a key scene between Kamala and Bruno Carelli (Matt Lintz) takes place on a rooftop, with a neon sign for "Edison's Electric" in the background behind them. While this trio of Easter eggs could be innocuous, they also seemingly point to Thomas Edison / The Inventor, one of Kamala's first (and weirdest) villains in the comics.

Created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, and G. Willow Wilson in 2014's Ms. Marvel #5, The Inventor is a half bird/half human clone of legendary scientist Thomas Edison. He was accidentally created by a mad scientist named Gregory Knox, whose efforts to clone the original Edison unintentionally got his pet cockatiel in the fray. The Inventor then set up shop in a New Jersey factory, where he conducted experiments on disaffected teenagers, before ultimately being defeated by Kamala.

While there's no telling if these Easter eggs will actually lead to anything, the idea of The Inventor possibly appearing in live-action in Ms. Marvel would definitely be a pleasant surprise, given the character's unique aesthetic and origin story. At very least, the references at least allude to The Inventor's memorable tenure in Marvel Comics.

