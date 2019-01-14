‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Connects Star-Lord’s Measurements To Doctor Strange’s Time Loop

Still over three months from the release of Avengers: Endgame, the internet has been set ablaze with all kinds of fan theories about the upcoming Marvel Studios flick. With most theories involving time traveling or dimension hopping, one recent fan theory suggests that the heroes already began to travel through time in Avengers: Infinity War.

Originally shared earlier this weekend by Reddit user /u/dat__dan713, this fan theory states that those on Titan have been stuck in a time loop ever since Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) began to view all 14 million potential futures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The lead evidence of a time loop, the fan theorist says, is that measurements Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) takes after the group of Avengers and Guardians first exit Ebony Maw’s Q-Ship. The de facto leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy mentions that Titan is eight degrees off its axis and its gravitational pull is “all out of whack.”

The theory states the readings are the bizarre way they are because of the later fight in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimates a nearby moon and throws it towards the surface of Titan in an effort to deter the heroes fight against him.

Because Strange begins to use the Time Stone before Quill begins his readings, /u/dat__dan713 suggests that the master of the mystic arts put the group into a time loop that already exhibits the effects of Thanos’ moon-throwing escapades.

Though we don’t know how life on Titan ceased to exist, it’s not all too believable that the planet had enough weaponry to cause such drastic effects. Causing a nearby moon to crash into it’s surface, however, would provide enough damage to knock the planet off track, not to mention the gravitational ramifications losing a nearby moon could have.

If Strange did, in fact, put the heroes into a time loop, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time the magic-user used the method to defeat a villain. After all, Strange essentially spent an eternity with Dormammu before the Dark Dimension-dwelling being eventually decided to leave Strange alone.

What do you think of this time loop fan theory? Do you think Strange threw the group into a loop in an effort to save them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by mentioning me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th.