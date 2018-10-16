Finn Jones Issues Statement on ‘Iron Fist’ Cancellation

Yesterday, news broke that Netflix would not renew Marvel’s Iron Fist for a third season. Now the show’s star, Finn Jones, has spoken out.

Jones shared a statement about the end of Marvel’s Iron Fist on Instagram, beginning by saying that “with every end is a new beginning.”

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” Jones wrote. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Jones played Danny Rand through two seasons of Iron Fist, the Marvel’s The Defenders event series, and an episode of Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two. The joint statement released by Disney and Netflix suggested that the Iron Fist series is done, but the character may live on elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

When discussing the potential for a third season of Iron Fist, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb has always made it clear that the decision was never really up to Marvel.

“Speak to our friends at Netflix,” Loeb said. “Unlike the movie studio, which can announce a Captain Marvel movie will be out in 2019, the television studio will always be beholden to our networks, and so if our networks want another season of Iron Fist, we’re ready to go. We’re just waiting for the answer. The show’s been out of a week.”

Fans are already speculating about where Iron Fist could show up next, perhaps teaming up with Heroes for Hire partner Luke Cage once again since Marvel’s Luke Cage is expected to be renewed for a third season. Others wonder if the end of Iron Fist could make room for a new Marvel Television series to take its place in the Netflix rotation.

Marvel’s Iron Fist is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three premieres on Netflix on October 19th. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two have already been ordered by Netflix and are expected to premiere in 2019.