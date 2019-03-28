Did You Catch The Big John Wick Connection In Marvel’s Iron Fist?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for John Wick: Chapter 2, as well as Marvel’s Iron Fist!

Iron Fist has only been online for a few days, but many fans are already completing their season binge of the show. The critics have had a field day bashing the new series, but fans have seemed to latch on to the property.

No matter your feelings, the show had plenty of nods and Easter Eggs throughout. While most of these moments focused on comic history and other Marvel shows, there was one giant connection to another big film franchise.

It wasn’t like the series tried to say, “Hey, here’s a John Wick Easter Egg!” But, for fans of both franchises, the connection was impossible to miss.

In the second-to-last episode of Iron Fist, an epic fight broke out. Danny and Colleen took on some new enemies, and it proved to be one of the biggest battles of the series. In the pouring rain, the four characters involved rushed down a large flight of stairs, and through a giant archway. As the fight opened up, a beautiful fountain could be seen in the background.

If you recall, this is the exact same location where John Wick was ex-communicated in Chapter 2.

At the end of the film, Ian McShane’s character had to inform Wick that he was no longer a part of the infamous assassin’s guild. He met John at the fountain at Bethesda Terrace.

When you look at both scenes, it’s easy to see the location was the same. Even just looking at the steps alone, there’s no doubt that both properties were filmed at the iconic Bethesda Terrace.

Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.

Marvel’s Iron Fist was developed by Scott Buck. The Netflix series stars Finn Jones as Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist. The cast also includes Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, and Rosario Dawson.

