Internet Reacts to ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 SDCC Footage

Marvel Studios may not be hosting a big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, but Marvel […]

Marvel Studios may not be hosting a big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, but Marvel Netflix is representing at SDCC with the debut of the first Iron Fist season 2 trailer – as well as a special release date trailer that debuted online.

Iron Fist season 1 remains the most divisive entry in the Marvel Netflix lineup: critics shredded it, but fans were more forgiving, seeing potential in the series if it got a longer production schedule and improved martial arts sequences. So what kind of impression is this first footage making? Read below for the breakdown of how the Internet is reacting to the Iron Fist season 2 trailer and release date teaser:

More Info

Here’s a bit more info about what’s coming out of #SDCC regarding Iron Fist season 2: 

The Easy Sell

These are the fans that don’t require any kind of marketing budget or promotional campaign. Marvel and Netflix can just drop dates, and they’re onboard!

The Hopeful

This represents the fans who believe in Iron Fist season 2 – provided some key conditions are met.

The Hateful

Haters gonna hate, and you should already know that Iron Fist season 2 was going to bring out the trolls…

#FistFAIL

Not surprisingly, some fans were not at all moved by what they saw in the Iron Fist season 2 SDCC Footage. 

YAWN

As always, there are those for whom zero F’s are given about the subject at Hand (see what I did there?). 

Luke Cage Official

Luke Cage season 2 made fans like Danny Rand / Iron Fist a whole lot more. Here’s hoping that’s the character we get in season 2. 

Days of Future Present

We get what he means – he just messed up the message so perfectly. Who know? We could be looking at the present and future course of fan opinion regarding Iron Fist season 2…

What the People Really Want

After Luke Cage season 2 demonstrated the awesome and growing potential of a Heroes for Hire spinoff show, fans want to keep a good thing going!

Marvel B.S.

Marvel has failed yet another test to be woke about Marvel fans want: 

F**k Batman

This is so extra but we love it for how timely it is with the recent controversy over DC’s first Titans TV series trailer. The Marvel/DC flame-war is unquenchable!

******

What did you think of the Iron Fist season 2 footage? Let us know in the comments! 

Iron Fist season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 7th. The Punisher season 2 and Daredevil season 3 are currently in production; Jessica  Jones season 3 has been announced.

