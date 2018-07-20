Internet Reacts to ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 SDCC Footage

Marvel Studios may not be hosting a big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, but Marvel Netflix is representing at SDCC with the debut of the first Iron Fist season 2 trailer – as well as a special release date trailer that debuted online.

Iron Fist season 1 remains the most divisive entry in the Marvel Netflix lineup: critics shredded it, but fans were more forgiving, seeing potential in the series if it got a longer production schedule and improved martial arts sequences. So what kind of impression is this first footage making? Read below for the breakdown of how the Internet is reacting to the Iron Fist season 2 trailer and release date teaser:

Videos by ComicBook.com

More Info

Here’s a bit more info about what’s coming out of #SDCC regarding Iron Fist season 2:

Iron Fist.



Theres a short trailer for season 2 (I think it looks good).



Misty Knight is in it. It’ll have a lot of scenes in K’un-Lun. They have the fight coordinator from Black Panther. Alice Eve is playing Typhoid Mary.



Comes out September 7th. Rumoured to have 11 eps. — The Blue Arrow (@connoriscoolio) July 20, 2018

The Easy Sell

These are the fans that don’t require any kind of marketing budget or promotional campaign. Marvel and Netflix can just drop dates, and they’re onboard!

I haven’t seen the Iron Fist season 2 yet but I know it premieres on September 7 yassss I cant wait, I love Marvel Netflix — Mariana ? (@MargotsLeanatic) July 20, 2018

The Hopeful

This represents the fans who believe in Iron Fist season 2 – provided some key conditions are met.

Me and the 72 other folks that like #IronFist are excited for season 2. If the solved the major issue with the show, A HUGE ISSUE, of a martial arts show with bad martial arts this could be a whole lot better. I say just get him a masked costume and a stunt man https://t.co/7E9nGzsWiy — Trace Stevens (@stevensky) July 20, 2018

The Hateful

Haters gonna hate, and you should already know that Iron Fist season 2 was going to bring out the trolls…

Really? Season 2 of IronFist… What did we do to deserve this? — drama table (@DramaTable) July 20, 2018

#FistFAIL

Not surprisingly, some fans were not at all moved by what they saw in the Iron Fist season 2 SDCC Footage.

So there’s supposedly good Iron Fist Season 2 footage and that was what they did with the teaser. ? — ?????? ????????? (@thestopbutton) July 20, 2018

YAWN

As always, there are those for whom zero F’s are given about the subject at Hand (see what I did there?).

I just saw that iron fist season 2 was announced but I don’t know any details because I fell asleep halfway through reading the headline. — ✨Blackwell✨ (@blackwellbadger) July 20, 2018



Luke Cage Official

Luke Cage season 2 made fans like Danny Rand / Iron Fist a whole lot more. Here’s hoping that’s the character we get in season 2.

IF he is the Danny of Luke Cage season 2 then I’m down. #IronFist @netflix https://t.co/ptC4wDu6Sf — Just JamieTee?? (@JustJamietee) July 20, 2018

Days of Future Present

We get what he means – he just messed up the message so perfectly. Who know? We could be looking at the present and future course of fan opinion regarding Iron Fist season 2…

I’m excited about season 2 of #IronFist. I think too much blame for season 2 was put on Finn and not enough on Scott Buck and the producers who didn’t give Finn enough time to train. — T’A$AP Aspie (@ProfessorBLove) July 20, 2018



What the People Really Want

After Luke Cage season 2 demonstrated the awesome and growing potential of a Heroes for Hire spinoff show, fans want to keep a good thing going!

Looking forward to the new season of #IronFist. Hopefully we get a Luke Cage appearance much in the same way we got Danny Rand in Season 2 of Luke Cage. — Kylo-Ben (@00Reject) July 20, 2018

Marvel B.S.

Marvel has failed yet another test to be woke about Marvel fans want:

So, we didn’t get a pict of Finn and Simone next to each other in SDCC #IronFist S2 promo, eh? Typical marvel bs ? — Rahmi (@maulidiaa13) July 20, 2018



F**k Batman

This is so extra but we love it for how timely it is with the recent controversy over DC’s first Titans TV series trailer. The Marvel/DC flame-war is unquenchable!

Watched #IronFist Season 2 trailer. I liked season 1. I’m excited for season 2.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Fuck Batman. — Benasaurus Rex (@Benasaurus_Wrex) July 20, 2018

******

What did you think of the Iron Fist season 2 footage? Let us know in the comments!

Iron Fist season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 7th. The Punisher season 2 and Daredevil season 3 are currently in production; Jessica Jones season 3 has been announced.