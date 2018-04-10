Is ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Officially Canceled Now?

One Marvel’s Inhumans star is beaming up to Star Trek: Discovery — a move that could signify another nail in the coffin for the Marvel series.

Inhumans star Anson Mount, who plays silent ruler Black Bolt, just boarded the Star Trek universe as Captain Christopher Pike.

In January, ABC head Channing Dungey admitted the eight-episode Marvel television series “didn’t perform for us at the level that we would’ve wanted.”

“We haven’t made any official decision yet about what we’re going to pick up in May,” Dungey said, “but I will say that the numbers, unfortunately, were less exciting for us than we hoped they would be.”

That same month, Inhumans appeared to be quietly canceled by the network, but the series never received an official pink slip.

Part Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff and rooted in Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe — home to the Avengers, Spider-Man, and Black Panther — Inhumans failed to take off despite its Marvel pedigree, languishing as a little-watched and oft-criticized TV show.

The series has been left in limbo, leaving its stars free to commit to other series. It’s unknown how involved Mount will be involved in Discovery, but all has been quiet on the Inhumans front for months as the series has been mostly swept under the rug.

Inhumans premiered in IMAX theaters in September, the first time a television series debuted in the format, before making its way to ABC.

Its November season finale — and possible series finale — pulled in 1.9 million viewers with a .5 in the coveted 18—49 demographic.

The series has a 10% “rotten” critics consensus and a 50% audience “liked it” score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The failure hasn’t soured ABC on Marvel on TV: earlier this year, Dungey was “cautiously optimistic” about a sixth season of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the series is rumored to have been picked up for another round.

The Disney-owned network continues to explore Marvel shows despite having no new Marvel-inspired series in the works for 2018.

The TV-MA corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, populated by Marvel’s grittier and more grounded superheroes, shows no signs of slowing: a third season of Daredevil and second seasons of Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher are on the way.