WandaVision Might Be Marvel’s Most Unsettling Project Yet

The Super Bowl has come to pass and with it, the usual bounties of corporate advertising. Disney had its foot on the pulse this year, rolling out teasers for its live-action Mulan remake in addition to a super quick Black Widow teaser. The House of Mouse and Marvel Studios then surprised most viewers when they dropped another teaser unveiling first looks at the three shows from Marvel currently in production — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. On the surface, the tone of the teaser was rather jovial, portraying a sense of excitement and wonder. When you play the WandaVision parts on repeat, however, there’s a sinister underlying that paints a picture of Marvel’s darkest property yet.

The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series has been described as “f-cking bonkers” by those involved, something we all got a taste of Sunday night. In the clips we saw of the show, Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Bettany (Vision) were seen in all kinds of situations across the various eras of sitcoms. First, there were the black and white clips from the time of I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke show. Then, you caught glimpses of footage that appears to be riffing on The Brady Bunch, Roseanne, and Full House.

But the one snippet that stands out involves both characters in a mixture of looks. Wanda appears in color while the set piece and Vision remain in black and white. It’s here both she and Vision appear to be drawn into the moment, the usage of a time-reversal plot device, or something of nature. When things seem to settle, Wanda has a look of concern come across her face.

Once you factor in the evidence of the Vision twins coming into play, it’s not a super happy and fun thing to think about. Judging by what we’ve seen in the incredible short trailer — plus everything we know from those involved in the production of the show — it would appear Wanda uses her reality-altering powers to create this sitcom world for her consciousness to live it. This would seem to suggest it’s impossible to revive Vision using more conventional methods — say Wakandan tech — so she tries upsetting the fabric of reality to return her loved one to his previous state.

It’s here we could get into a hearty philosophical debate about Wanda altering reality for her own personal gain, even more so once she does so in an attempt to bring children into the world. Either way, as it stands now, WandaVision is shaping up to be a lot more dark and sinister than the sitcom laugh tracks might lead you to expect.

