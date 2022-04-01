It's Morbin' Time! Hot Toys Reveals Morbius Figure

The most talked-about comic book movie of the year -- a movie that had to be released in theaters not once but twice -- is getting a Hot Toys statue to celebrate it. The high-end collectibles maker today announced that they will release a 1/6th-scale statue of Michael Morbius, as played by Jared Leto in Morbius. The Hot Toys Morbius 1/6 Scale Figure is available to pre-order now from Sideshow, and can likely be seen at the Sideshow booth at Comic Con International in San Diego.

Inspired by the Morbius film, Hot Toys' new 1/6 Scale Morbius Figure features a detailed likeness of actor Jared Leto. A new hand-painted headsculpt captures Morbius' grisly visage with red eyes, sharp teeth, gray skin texture, and wrinkles. The meticulously tailored outfit includes a finely detailed, lined coat which has a wired hem for posing. Accessories include speed effects and a swarm of bats for Morbius to summon.

You can see an image of the figure below.

2022's only release to be put on Game Boy Color, recently found itself the butt of some jokes compliments of CinemaSins, too. The long-running comedy webseries which tackles the "sins" of big movies is promising that Morbius is indeed a movie. Calling it "the movie so bad they released it twice," CinemaSins says, "You've seen the jokes. You've enjoyed the memes. Now...experience the sins." It's 19 minutes of sins, which is something like a quarter of the runtime of this relatively short movie. Pretty impressive, but somehow also not as long as we expected from a CinemaSins takedown of Morbius.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony's Morbius is now available on streaming, DVD, and Blu-ray.