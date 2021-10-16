Jack Kirby Trends As Comics Artists Defend His Art Style

Jack Kirby is trending, but probably not for the greatest reasons. Multiple comics artists and other creators have leaped to the defense of the legend after a small number of fans said that Kirby’s art was “bad.” While this claim is basically false, that didn’t stop social media from getting all riled up about it. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn voiced his love for the artist’s work, as did many others. One could look at this entire dustup as a cousin to the discourse surrounding the upcoming Eternals film. When the suits for the characters were first introduced, a lot of fans decried the choice to not directly adapt the Kirby designs. As the trailer premiered earlier this year, that same cycle revved up again as The Eternals’ spaceship was revealed as a black monolith-like structure rather than the more intricate design that the comics legend rendered on the page. All of these debates will never really stop. (If you go back through art criticism and history, adaptations are hotly argued throughout time.) Check out some of the best posts about Kirby down below:

Recently, Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with What If series director Bryan Andrews about bringing the Kirby Krackle to the Disney+ series.

“I just wanted to do it forever,” Andrews explained. “And then I’ve always been bummed that they haven’t done Kirby Krackle on the live-action movies, so I was like, ‘We’re doing it here, guys,’ and everyone was like, “Yay!” I think, now that we’ve done it and it looks amazing, I’m hoping that whatever weird thing that the visual effects people have been avoiding it for [is over] — I don’t know why they would. Come on guys. Bring it, bring it! So we’ll see. Maybe it’s a new era of visual effects.”

Do you love Kirby’s art? Let us know down in the comments!

