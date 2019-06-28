Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why He Loves Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland So Much

While everyone is excited to see how Spider-Man: Far From Home sets up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the true story of the new movie is the lovely friendship between stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal. Watching them on the press tour together is like the wholesome version of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

The Marvel Studios newcomer, Gyllenhaal typically shies away from big blockbuster fare such as a Spider-Man film and he’s revered for his roles in smaller and more intimate films. While speaking with GQ about some of his most iconic films, he had to take a minute to gush about his co-star Holland.

“Disastrous times, he’s got a bland personality, he’s basically just very boring,” Gyllenhaal joked about Hollland before getting serious. “It was genuinely lovely. He puts everything into making Spider-Man great. He knows how much pressure there is on him and he knows how much people care about that character, and he puts everything physically, emotionally, mentally into it. I think it wasn’t until literally a day ago when he saw the movie finally that he said he could relax.”

Holland was also a vital resource for Gyllenhaal as he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering him advice as he got swept by the juggernaut movie franchise.

“He offered me a lot of advice that I needed, and he just constantly was like ‘Yes, that’s exactly how everyone feels when they first start off in this space.’ And we just became friends that way,” Gyllenhaal explained. “I think he admires me, I admire him, both for very different reasons. And as much as actors in press junkets after the fact like to talk about how wonderful the other one was to work with, and who knows if it’s true or not half the time. I really like him a lot as a human being and I enjoy being with him outside of all this stuff so that all went into the movie as well.”

The two have been a hit in promoting their new film, even going viral for their “cosplay” as the Night at the Roxbury duo from the classic Saturday Night Live movie. Even though the movie is about to hit theaters, we hope we get to enjoy their antics for years to come.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.