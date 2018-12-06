Tom Holland and Other Marvel Movie Stars Troll Jake Gyllenhaal About Not Playing Spider-Man

Jake Gyllenhaal has finally broken through the veil of Marvel movie secrecy to confirm what we all already knew: that Gyllenhaal is playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home!

Well, now that Gyllenhaal is opening up about taking on a big Marvel Comics movie role, he’s also opened himself up to the now-standard trolling that comes with such a casting. In this case, the trolls in question aren’t random fans from across the Internet – they’re Gllenhaal’s fellow Marvel movie actors!

As you can see above, Jake Gyllenhaal tried to make a joke about not playing Spider-Man in Far From Home. That attempt at humor only opened Gyllenhaal up to some serious trolling from none other than Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds, Avengers star Mark “The Hulk” Ruffalo, current Spider-Man Tom Hollland, and even the film series’ new MJ, Zendaya!

We’ve been saying it all year that 2018 was really the moment when interactions between Marvel movie stars on social media became just about as fun as the movies themselves. Seeing a fresh recruit like Jake Gyllenhaal get put through the paces is especially fun, since he actor is typically a lot more quiet and reserved when it comes to his public persona. On the other hand, stars like Holland, Reynolds and Zendaya are pros at things like creating headlining-grabbing Twitter threads. Even Ruffalo seems to be getting the hang of this – after many trials, errors, and unintentional spoiler drops.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is quickly becoming a point of high interest for MCU fans. Not only is it a sequel to the popular Spider-Man reboot within the MCU, it’s also the first film in the franchise that will be released after the game-changing events of Avengers 4. Essentially, Far From Home will be our introduction to a brand new MCU, and that makes it a more pivotal chapter of the franchise than most.

In terms of new things to get excited about: Far From Home has revealed a pretty cool comics-accurate Mysterio costume, as well as a cool new suit for Spider-Man to wear. Meanwhile, Sony is seeing its larger Spider-Man franchise plans bloom beautifully; after Venom has managed to edge towards a billion-dollar box office haul, the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is already topping critics lists as the best animated movie of the year, creating massive mainstream hype for its release (Read our official review HERE).

