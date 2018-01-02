‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn’s Charity Tweet Nears It’s Goal

James Gunn’s tweet for charity is approaching its lofty goal.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director pledged to donate $1 to Rainforest Trust for each retweet, up to 20,000. His followers and others have retweeted the tweet close to 18,000 times.

The charitable tweet had a bizarre genesis. It began with a tweet at Gunn about releasing the Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut. Gunn stated the obvious, that he has no control over the release Snyder’s Justice League cut.

Still, fans persisted. One suggested Gunn donate funding to a GoFundMe account. This account would cover the necessary post-production to complete Snyder’s cut. Some fans believe this would convince Warner Bros. to agree to a release.

Gunn made a somewhat flippant response and turned to a more worthy cause.

“Sure, Warner Bros is one of my favorite charities, but I think I’d rather donate to @RainforestTrust,” he tweeted. “In fact, I’ll give them a dollar for every retweet of this tweet up to 20k.”

Fans responded in kind, retweeting the tweet and allowing it to spread. Some wondered why Gunn didn’t simply make a $20,000 donation. Gunn seems to be using the tweet to raise both money and awareness for Rainforest Trust.

This isn’t the first time that Gunn commented on DC Comics issues. Gunn clarified comments made by Shazam star Zachary Levi that irked some Marvel fans. He also weighed in on arguments about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

