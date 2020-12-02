Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Shares Cute Dog Photo

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner has courted attention for various reasons over the years, ranging from his music career to his short-lived app. In recent days, eyes have been on Renner regarding his next appearance in the MCU in the Hawkeye TV series for Disney+. While Renner has played relatively coy on social media about production on the series, he did recently capture the attention of his Twitter followers for another reason -- a cute picture of his dog. In the photo, which you can check out below, he celebrates the first birthday of his dog, who he says has given him "love and wonderful company, especially during this challenging 2020".

Our little fur friends, who give us love and wonderful company , especially during this challenging 2020 are turning 1 yr old #thankful pic.twitter.com/xFdyw4Dsmo — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 1, 2020

In addition to (seemingly) getting ready for Hawkeye and posing with his dog, Renner has been busy in recent months. The actor released a brand new EP of music, titled Live for Now, earlier this year, and also made headlines for the brief stint he had as "DJ Sloth" early on in quarantine.

"I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way," Renner previously tweeted. "Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever."

And of course, there's also the Hawkeye Disney+ series have begun to ramp up. The series would see Renner returning to his role as Clint Barton, with Hailee Steinfeld rumored to take on the role of Kate Bishop.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

What do you think of Jeremy Renner's dog photo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!