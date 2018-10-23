Marvel Fans Are Worried Netflix Will Cancel ‘Jessica Jones’ Next

Friday was a weird day for fans of Netflix‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe series. The third season of Daredevil made its debut, but that exciting high was followed but a shocking low. Marvel and Netflix announced that Luke Cage will not return for a third season, an announcement that itself came one week after Iron Fist was also cancelled.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” a joint statement issued by Marvel and Netflix said. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

While many fans were stunned by the news, there was some feeling that this could be the beginning of the end when it comes to Marvel and Netflix. With Marvel’s parent company, Disney, expected to launch its own streaming service next year and already working on new original series for it, cancelling Iron Fist and Luke Cage so that the characters could move to the streaming service — maybe even in a new, joint Heroes for Hire series — makes sense. However, fans also are worried about what these sudden cancellations could mean for another Marvel Netflix series — Jessica Jones.

Now, it’s important to remember that Jessica Jones has already been renewed for its third season. News of that renewal came back in April and the show entered production at the end of June. If Jessica Jones were to be next on the cancellation list, it’s something that isn’t likely to happen until after the third season’s debut. A fourth season is a huge question mark, however, and fans have taken to social media to share their concerns that Jessica Jones is the next Marvel Netflix series on the chopping block, with some even worried that despite the Season 3 order that might not make it to air.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Jessica Jones‘ third season. Also still a mystery is the release date for The Punisher‘s second season. For now, all fans can do is wait for more news, hope Jessica Jones isn’t the next to go, and binge the third season of Daredevil.

Read on for Marvel fans’ concerns for Jessica Jones.

Even pets are getting worried about ‘Jessica Jones’.

somebody PLEASE tell me jessica jones is not cancelled …….. pic.twitter.com/dzTHGCqUi4 — Lyndie (@heroloki) October 20, 2018

Netflix is pretty much Killgrave at this point.

*Iron Fist cancelled*

*Luke Cage cancelled*



Jessica Jones: I don’t care



Netflix: *whispers* You’re next… pic.twitter.com/ldI8yVVhWh — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 20, 2018

A very real possibility.

so iron fist and luke cage both got cancelled what if they’re coming for jessica jones next pic.twitter.com/2BEy5HdDJo — gaby (@neolutions) October 20, 2018

But ‘Jessica Jones’ is all some fans have left!

God damn it.



Y’all leave Jessica Jones alone.

She’s all I have left. https://t.co/en4aO5xhRw — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) October 20, 2018

Jessica would at least appreciate the riot?

Iron Fist Cancelation: I understand

Luke Cage Cancelation: mmm. watch yourself, Netflix.



If Jessica Jones or Daredevil is next I’ll riot in the streets https://t.co/0Y84JIurov — Tony (@Antoniyoo0) October 20, 2018

This is clearly all Disney’s doing.

No one should be surprised by this. Jessica Jones is next, I bet. Then they’ll kill off both the Punisher and the Daredevil #Netflix series a little later.



Why? Disney’s new streaming service is close to launching. You either reboot them over there or start fresh. https://t.co/sNkoCqrmvV — DBFIG ?????? (@DBFig) October 20, 2018

See? All Disney’s fault.

Watch they cancelling s3 of Jessica Jones too. This all because of disney. They gonna do it all in house for their streaming service. Smh — ETHOSxETHOS (@GamingEthos) October 20, 2018

They’re coming for you, Jessica.

But don’t count Jessica out just yet.