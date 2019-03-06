Joss Whedon Poses With ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Crew at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

The cast and crew of Agents of SHIELD were out in full force at last night’s Hollywood premiere of Captain Marvel. While the stars assembled for a quick photo opportunity on the red carpet, The Avengers director Joss Whedon was seen snapping a shot with Agents of SHIELD cast and crew at an after-party.

Whedon stopped for a picture with Agents of SHIELD showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen — his brother and sister-in-law — in addition to SHIELD stars Ming-Na Wen and Elizabeth Henstridgee, the actors behind Melinda May and Jemma Simmons, respectively.

The Whedon brothers and Tancharoen are credited as the creators of Agents of SHIELD for Marvel Television, with Joss writing and directing the initial pilot episode after his work on The Avengers. Both Jed Whedon and Tancharoen are still heavily involved in the show, serving as co-showrunners throughout the show’s duration.

While details about the sixth season are still under wraps, Agents of SHIELD (and Captain Marvel) star Clark Gregg teased the show’s seventh season could very well end up being its last.

“That’s the word I’ve heard,” said Gregg. “The announcement I read was, two more seasons, six and seven.”

Gregg’s Phil Coulson presumably died at the end of season five, even though the actor was spotted in the teaser for the upcoming season. Gregg explained his cameo in the trailer by explaining his role moving forward isn’t exactly that of Phil Coulson.

“What [producers] Jed and Mo Whedon and Jeff Bell came up with, with the other writers, fulfilled all those criteria,” said Gregg. “And I’m really excited for people to see what they came up with. It may be a little disturbing, but this is a very different person… There’s a big mystery here. And I think that this person is as surprised as they are, that they seem to recognize his face… I probably wasn’t supposed to say that.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Six drops in May while Captain Marvel hits theaters this Friday, March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

