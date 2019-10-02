Nothing Can Stop This Amazing Juggernaut Cosplay

Nothing can stop the Juggernaut once he gets going. The X-Men mutant has become a favorite meme with comic book fans thanks to his one-liners, and his legacy has treated him well. As each year passes, it seems the Juggernaut becomes more popular, and fans find new ways to honor the beefy baddie. For some, they have found ways to do up Juggernaut with a cosplay, and it seems a recent take on the X-Men icon has gone viral.

After all, it takes a pretty dedicated fan to do a Juggernaut cosplay period. If the look is a good one, there is no telling how much time went into the cosplay, and Reddit has found what may be the best Juggernaut cosplayer out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a photo was taken at a recent comic con and posted to social media showing off an impressive cosplay. The picture, which can be seen below, shows a man in a massive Juggernaut suit with all of the battle-worn trimmings.

Clearly, the man inside the suit is smaller than the Juggernaut, and you can tell that from their slender face. You can see the cosplayer grinning from within the character’s helmet, and it is hilariously smaller than the rest of the costume. Using what appears to be foam, the Juggernaut is beefed up to size in the arms, torso, and legs. The hulking suit would make even the Hulk pause on the convention floor, and X-Men fans are praising the look for its realistic battle damage.

Oh, and it is hard not to love the little Chewbacca pictured to the side of Juggernaut. The Star Wars cosplayer may just be a kid, but his reaction to this X-Men cosplay speaks for fans of every age.

Looking at this cosplay, it seems the piece matches with one done by PretzelBot. All of the suit’s details match up, so it seems like the fan-favorite cosplayer is wowing netizens once more with his Juggernaut look.

Do you think this is the best Juggernaut cosplay out there…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!