Kanye West Loves ‘Deadpool’ Movies, Offers His Songs For Future Films

Kanye West wishes he could have had music on the Deadpool or Deadpool 2 soundtracks, and he’s a little put out by hearing what he thinks are sound-alike acts in the movies instead.

West, one of the most popular recording artists in the world, also manages to stay in the headlines with his unconventional personal life, which includes marrying into the Kardashian family and being a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump (who is generally unpopular among African-Americans).

It should be no surprise, then, that when he has an itch to get invovled in a billion-dollar film franchise, West tweets about it publicly rather than making a phone call.

You can check out the tweets below:

I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

“Clear” in this case means clear the rights for use. Popular artists, especially those who have significant pull with their record label, usually have the right to clear or not clear music rights for use in films, commercials, and other such ancillary media.

Of course, there may not be any future solo Deadpool films, with filmmakers and star Ryan Reynolds have sent mixed messages about the future of the franchise, which will continue next in an X-Force team-up movie.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds said during a recent interview. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.”

That quote flew in the face of comments he made earlier that same week at the film’s premiere.

“Well, there is talk about an X-Force film which isn’t really a Deadpool film — but it’s sort of a group effort. But, for Deadpool 3, we’ll see,” the actor admitted to Variety. “I don’t know. At this point, I don’t even want to think about it. Down the road, I’m sure we will figure it out.”

Deadpool 2 is still in theaters. X-Force is expected along in 2020.