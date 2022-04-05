Karen Gillan Claims to Have Improvised More Lines in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Than She Ever Has Before

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been filming for quite some time now and a few interesting things have been released from the set. Things like set photos and director James Gunn’s mystery Rick and Morty prankster. Now, Nebula actress Karen Gillan has revealed an interesting new detail on her character in the sequel. While talking with TheWrap, Gillan states that she had more improvised lines in the film than she’s ever had before.

“There’s been way more improv for me this time around than I have ever given before, I will say,” Gillan revealed to the trade. “I’ve improvised a fair bit of Nebula because I don’t know if you saw ‘Endgame,’ which seems like — (laughs) — That’s a ridiculous question. But basically, all of the stuff with Robert Downey Jr. at the beginning was like, that whole montage was improvised,”

Comic book movie roles are definitely the biggest get in Hollywood right now. They’re probably the highest paying gigs, but they also look like the most fun. Gillan seems to always have a ton of fun with playing Nebula. Even with the actress going so far as to reveal that she’s actually obsessed with the character. In a recent interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy star tells The Hollywood Reporter how much she loves her character.

“I love my character so much. I’m sort of obsessed with her,” Gillan revealed in a previous conversation with THR. “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she’s gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don’t know what that would really look like without James or Dave, but I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2023, with the original cast set to return. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role. Not much is currently known about the film, but we’re sure it’ll be another amazing film from the mind of James Gunn.



