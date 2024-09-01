Kevin Feige Announces Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Is Going on World Tour

This weekend, Marvel Studios paid a special tribute to the Infinity Saga with a brand new concert experience at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The first night of the event featured some exciting surprises, including a “post credit scene” that saw The Fantastic Four: First Steps composer Michael Giacchino taking the stage to introduce some music from the highly-anticipated film. At the start of the show, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, showed up to announce some exciting news: Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience is going on a world tour! While dates and locations have yet to be released, Marvel fans across the globe are eager to find out where the concert will go.

“Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience will make its global premiere on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31,” Marvel.com previously shared. “Conducted by the LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the Infinity Saga Concert Experience features the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing the specially created score live to picture. This film concert event will transport audiences on a cinematic journey through the studio’s first 23 films, weaving together the legendary characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into one story from an all-new perspective.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience world tour.