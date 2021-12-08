Kevin Feige Reveals the Surprising Impact Captain America: Civil War Had on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed how Captain America: Civil War helped pave the way for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a conversation with Collider, the MCU’s biggest decision maker addressed how difficult it was to make this Spidey story. It turns out, every one of these films is hard to pull together. But, Civil War presented a turning point in the production of this franchise. Having so many different characters available and the crowd reaction to it all really captured the public’s attention. From there, Feige and other decision-makers at Marvel realized that they could really get wild with the team dynamics. Both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame cranked the dial up to 11. But, No Way Home presents an even wilder prospect, bringing in characters that audiences love from that Sony Spider-Man universe. It makes you wonder what other massive plans are in store.

“I think that going back to [Captain America] Civil War, sort of having an idea for a movie that is based entirely on what actors and what characters that we can get to work together and shoot on a single day,” Feige said. “When that worked, it gave us the ambition for movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. I would include No Way Home into that level of ambition for sure.”

A lot of people are hoping that some other high-profile characters might make their way over to the MCU. Kevin Feige basically poured gasoline on speculation on Sunday when he told CinemaBlend that any version of Daredevil that enters the MCU would be played by Charlie Cox. Immediately, the web flooded with ideas about where you would see Matt Murdock next. (Including some fans wonering about No Way Home…)

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” the Marvel head explained. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

He would add more comments about the other Netflix characters when talking to ScreenRant. “I always say that whenever a character comes back into the Marvel sandbox, it becomes another tool in the storytelling ability of the MCU,” Feige elaborated. “As I said before, the good news is, all will be revealed when people actually finally watch.”

