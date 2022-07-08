Kevin Feige Teases More Versions of Thor After Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder may not be the last time fans get to meet other versions of the God of Thunder. Natalie Portman makes her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, taking up the mantle of The Mighty Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth. Whereas Marvel appears ready to pass iconic mantles like Captain America and Black Widow to a new generation of heroes, we could have two Thors operating in the MCU by the time the fourth film is over. According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the comics could contain clues to even more versions of Thor debuting in the future.

"There are these things called comic books that have a lot of stories in them. And that's where all of our stories come from," Feige said at the Thor: Love and Thunder press conference (via /Film). "And if the question is, 'Have you told all the great horror stories from the comics and movies?' The answer is no. There are lots of them. And I've always said our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character. It's almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor and being able to see — I think of all of our cast not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel Players, who within that character can grow and evolve and change. And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see."

Thanks to the introduction of the Multiverse, fans have already gotten to meet a Thor in the Loki Disney+ series. Throg, the frog version of the God of Thunder, made a small cameo appearance in the show, and Thor: Ragnarok had an Easter egg for the Thor ally Beta Ray Bill. Even if Chris Hemsworth were to finally retire from playing the Marvel hero, one of these characters, or even Jane Foster, could continue to fight for the Nine Realms.

Secret Wars, the event all these multiversal shenanigans are believed to be setting up, had a tie-in miniseries titled Thors, from The Mighty Thor co-creator Jason Aaron and artist Chris Sprouse. It featured several Thors from the multiverse, including The Mighty Thor, Throg, Ultimate Universe Thor, Beta Ray Bill, and more, who served as a police unit for Battleword that called themselves the Thor Corps.

Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. The only movie magic used to enhance her physical appearance was to make her taller.

"The only thing we assisted with was making the Mighty Thor a little bit taller," Feige told Total Film. "That was the only movie magic we used. Everything else was all her."

Which Thor would you like to see Marvel introduce next? Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8th.