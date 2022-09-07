Kim Kardashian Would Do A Marvel Movie

Kim Kardashian doesn't mind the thought of appearing in a Marvel movie. The social media influencer is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, with Season 2 of The Kardashians set to drop on Hulu later this month. Kim has also been in the news regarding her relationship with Pete Davidson and her ex-husband, Kanye West, but gossip and intrigue are a staple of the Kardashian Family. After getting more acting gigs on Saturday Night Live and the Paw Patrol animated movie, Kim Kardashian would be up for a starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interview Magazine did a feature on Kim Kardashian, where she was asked if she had any plans to act again. "Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to," Kim told Interview Magazine.

It's important to note that Kim didn't say she was in active talks with anyone at Marvel Studios; just that she'd find appearing in a Marvel movie to be fun. Keeping an open mind is smart for anyone in Hollywood, because you never know when you're next big gig will land on your plate. While many would scoff at a Kardashian showing up in the MCU, Megan Thee Stallion had a small cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, even twerking alongside She-Hulk in the post-credit scene of her episode.

Earlier this year, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany called the cameo the greatest day of her life, though she didn't reveal at the time who was appearing.

"I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life," Maslany recently revealed to THR. "It was the greatest moment of my life. Especially in the mo-cap suit! There's no way I'm going to feel cool if I'm opposite the most beautiful cool person on the planet. There's just no way. So if I can look like a little kid dancing in pajamas, that's fine with me. As long as I get to dance with her, I'm happy."

If a Marvel film didn't work out, perhaps Kim Kardashian would go the Megan Thee Stallion route and appear on a Marvel Disney+ series. The time commitment wouldn't be as long as a movie, and it would definitely help boost up the subscription numbers for the streamer, something that's always top of mind for Disney.

Is there a Marvel movie you think would be perfect for Kim Kardashian? Let us know in the comments!

Photo credit Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images