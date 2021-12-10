Kingpin May Have Just Killed an Iconic Daredevil Villain

Not long after tying the knot with one Marvel villain, Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin may have very well ended the life of another. Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto’s run on Daredevil has reached the next stage of its evolution as it’s part of a full blown crossover event, . Central to the plot of this six issue mini-series are two things: 1. Matt Murdock is back out of prison and operating as Daredevil (alongside Elektra who is also Daredevil) and 2. Kingpin is doing everything he can to get back at the Man Without Fear. All that in mind is what leads to the potential homicide committed by Fisk, perhaps taking a major Daredevil villain off the board for good. Spoilers follow!

As you may recall, Daredevil’s identity was previously compromised and exposed to the world many years ago but previously made its way into the possession of Fisk back in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Daredevil: Born Again. Even though Fisk used that information to utterly destroy Daredevil at the time, he’s also apparently kept a folder in his possession somewhere that contained all the info should he ever need it. Readers of Mark Waid’s run on the character may also recall how Daredevil circumvented this issue by enlisting the children of Zebidiah Kilgrave aka The Purple Man to induce a mass-hypnosis on the world, forcing everyone to forget that Matt Murdock is Daredevil. Central also to this is that any paper that may have Matt’s identity on it will simply look like nothing, and that’s exactly what happened to Fisk’s file.

Knowing full well that he had this folder, which definitely had this information in it, Fisk uses his powers as Mayor to pay Kilgrave a visit. Locked away since he was apprehended a few years ago, Fisk goes to him not to get revenge for making him forget about Daredevil’s identity but because he’s after his powers. Purple Man’s abilities to make his every suggestion happen simply by saying it out loud to someone make him a powerful threat, and Fisk apparently wants it for himself. In the final page of the issue he beats Kilgrave to the point that swaths of purple blood are soaked on his suit, denoting that “Perhaps it’s time that someone more worthy possessed” his abilities.

It’s not entirely clear if Fisk did kill Purple Man but considering the amount of blood and his intentions to seemingly take his powers, it seems likely. We won’t have to wait long to find out though as the next issue of Devil’s Reign will be released before the end of the year. Several spinoff books are also in the works from Marvel including Woman Without Fear, Spider-Man, Superior Four, Winter Soldier, and the X-Men.

You can find the solicitation for the next issue of Devil’s Reign below!

Devil’s Reign #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

Wilson Fisk has set the Marvel Universe on a dangerous and violent path, hoping to remake it in his own image. Systematically leveraging the power of his office against the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Fisk takes his most dangerous and craven step yet… The THUNDERBOLTS are reporting for duty!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Hizzoner isn’t the only one with ambitions-the forces he’s marshaled do as well. You know what they say about honor among thieves…

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021