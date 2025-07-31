LEGO Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minifigures Are Up For Pre-Order

Spider-Man Day 2025 takes place tomorrow, August 1st and there are going to be a ton of new Spider-Man Marvel LEGO sets to celebrate the occasion. If that wasn’t enough, you can add this Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse LEGO Minifigure 6 Pack to the list. Each box will contain a random selection of 6 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minifigures from a possible total of 12. At the time of writing, the only place you can get your pre-order in is right here at Walmart for $29.94. Additional details can be found below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse LEGO Minifigures 6-Pack / $29.94 / Arrives on September 1st pre-order at walmart

If you want to complete the collection of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse LEGO Minifigures, you’ll need Miles Morales, Miguel O’Hara, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man India, Miles G. Morales, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Byte, Werewolf Spider-Man, Web-Slinger, Cyborg Spider-Woman, and Sun-Spider. Each character comes with a collector’s leaflet and at least 1 accessory. While you’re at it, check out the list of LEGO Marvel releases that will drop at 9pm PT / 12am ET tonight July 31st / August 1st below.

LEGO Marvel Releases For August 1st 2025 order at lego

Note that many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.