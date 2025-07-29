Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On August 1st 2025

Following the big reveal of the LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum and Nintendo Game Boy sets at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, LEGO is gearing up for a big release month for the U.S. market on August 1st. Dozens of new sets will be released, with highlights that include the LEGO One Piece lineup, a huge wave of new Star Wars and Marvel LEGO sets, new waves for LEGO Super Mario and Animal Crossing, and much, much more. There’s a lot to cover, but we have all of the details you’ll need. Let’s get started.
If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. All of the sets listed below will be available to order on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated. There are also details on known and rumored gift with purchase promotions that will be available at launch.
LEGO Gift with Purchase (GWP) Offers August 2025:
- LEGO Star Wars Kamino Training Facility (40765): This GWP set is available from July 27th to August 2nd, 2025 with the purchase of LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409).
- LEGO Fortnite BrickHeadz Peely & Cuddle Team Leader (40760): This is a rumored GWP set that is expected to be tied to LEGO Fortnite purchases over $130 starting August 1st, 2025.
- Italian Market Van (5009422): This GWP is paired with purchases of the new LEGO Ideas 21359 Italian Riviera set, starting August 7th.
- There could be additional promotions available here at LEGO after the launch.
LEGO Launches For August 2025
Shop LEGO One Piece Sets On August 1st 2025
LEGO One Piece / August 2025
- The Baratie Floating Restaurant / 75640 / $329.99
- The Going Merry Pirate Ship / 75639 / $139.99
- Battle at Arlong Park / 75638 / $79.99
- Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent / 75637 / $54.99
- Windmill Village Hut / 75636 / $29.99
- Monkey D. Luffy Brickheadz / 40799 / $9.99
- Buggy the Clown Brickheadz / 40800 / $9.99
Shop New LEGO Ideas And Architecture Sets
LEGO Ideas and Architecture / August 2025
- Italian Riviera / 21359 / $299.99: This set will be available first to LEGO Insiders at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 7th .The general public will be able to order at the same time and in the same place on August 10th.
- Neuschwanstein Castle / 21063 / $279.99
Shop New LEGO Star Wars Releases on August 1st 2025
LEGO Star Wars / August 2025
- AT-ST Walker / 75417 / $199.99
- Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT / 75435 / $159.99
- Republic Juggernaut / 75413 / $159.99
- Wicket the Ewok / 75430 / $129.99
- K-2SO / 75434 / $89.99
- Jango Fett’s Starship / 75433 / $69.99
- V-19 Torrent Starfighter / 75432 / $64.99
- The Force Burner Snowspeeder / 75414 / $54.99
- 327th Star Corps Clone Troopers Battle Pack / 75431 / $44.99
LEGO Icons Soundwave (#10358) / $189.99 / Available to LEGO Insiders on August 1st 2025
LEGO Icons / August 2025
- Transformers: Soundwave / 10358 / $189.99: This set will be available first to LEGO Insiders at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st .The general public will be able to order at the same time and in the same place on August 4th.
Shop New LEGO DREAMZzz Sets on August 1st 2025
LEGO DREAMZzz / August 2025
- Nightmare Shark Submarine / 71500 / $149.99
- Mateo’s Spray Paint Truck / 71499 / $99.99
- Mateo’s Fire Chameleon / 71492 / $54.99
- Mateo vs. Cyber Brain Mech / 71495 / $34.99
- Zoey’s Time Owl / 71494 / $29.99
Shop New LEGO Friends Sets On August 1st 2025
LEGO Friends / August 2025
- Family Vacation Beach Resort / 42673 / $129.99
- Plant Café & Flower Shop / 42671 / $99.99
- Travel Boat Adventure / 42664 / $74.99
- Pony Ranch & Stable / 42654 / $69.99
- Music Store & Apartment / 42653 / $49.99
- Costume Party with Unicorn & Fairy / 42661 / $39.99
- Panda Sanctuary Animal Care / 42648 / $29.99
- Cat Birthday Party & Treehouse / 42666 / $29.99
- Friendship Road-Trip Travel Car / 42659 / $19.99
- Friendship Movie Night / 42642 / $14.99
- Unicorn & Flamingo Pool Party / 42658 / $9.99
- Puppy Playground / 42665 / $9.99
Shop New Marvel and DC LEGO Sets On August 1st 2025
LEGO Marvel and DC / August 2025
- Spider-Man vs. Oscorp / 76324 / $139.99
- Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet / 76325 / $129.99
- Iron Spider-Man Bust / 76326 / $59.99
- Peter Parker’s Apartment / 76317 / $54.99
- Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene / 76321 / $54.99
- Avengers: Endgame Thor vs. Chitauri / 76322 / $54.99
- Captain America vs. Thanos / 76319 / $39.99
- Iron Man & War Machine vs. Hammer Drones / 76320 / $22.99
- LEGO DC: Batman Forever Batmobile / 76304 / $99.99
Shop New Fortnite and Minecraft LEGO Sets on August 1st 2025
LEGO Minecraft and Fortnite / August 2025
- Fortnite Mecha Team Leader / 77078 / $229.99
- Minecraft The Enderman Tower / 21279 / $99.99
- Minecraft The Pillager Outpost and Ravager / 21278 / $79.99
Shop New LEGO City Sets on August 1st 2025
LEGO City / August 2025
- Explorer’s Arctic Polar Express Train / 60470 / $209.99
- Arctic Explorer Science Lab Truck / 60471 / $119.99
- Central Train Station / 60469 / $99.99
- Heavy-Duty Recovery Tow Truck / 60467 / $89.99
- Yellow Bulldozer / 60466 / $64.99
- Emergency Air Ambulance Airplane / 60465 / $54.99
- Custom Police Car Garage / 60457 / $54.99
- Police Boat Chase / 60456 / $34.99
- Police Motorcycle Chase / 60455 / $9.99
Shop New LEGO Ninjago Sets On August 1st 2025
LEGO NINJAGO / August 2025
- The Temple Bounty / 71848 / $199.99
- Lloyd’s Jet Mech / 71845 / $109.99
- Ninja Combat Vehicle / 71844 / $99.99
- Rogue’s Mech Dragon Rider / 71843 / $74.99
- Rontu the Master Dragon / 71842 / $49.99
- Arin’s Spinjitzu Mech / 71839 / $22.99
- Rogue vs. Drix Race Car Duel / 71840 / $22.99
- Kai’s Motorcycle Speed Race / 71838 / $9.99
Shop New LEGO Super Mario Sets On August 1st 2025
LEGO Super Mario / August 2025
- Bowser’s Castle / 72039 / $99.99
- Prince Florian & Castle Bowser / 72042 / $99.99
- Wario & King Boo / 72038 / $49.99
- Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart / 72043 / $49.99
- Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit / 72044 / $49.99
- Party at Toad’s House / 72041 / $29.99
- Shy Guy & P-Wing / 72045 / $19.99
- Captain Toad’s Camp / 72040 / $14.99
Shop New LEGO Creator and Botanicals Sets on August 1st 2025
LEGO Creator and Botanicals / August 2025
- Medieval Horse Knight Castle / 31168 / $129.99
- Haunted Mansion / 31167 / $89.99
- Wild Animals: Majestic Rhino with Birds / 31171 / $59.99
- Beautiful Horse / 31166 / $54.99
- Unicorn Castle / 31175 / $44.99
- Retro Telephone / 31174 / $29.99
- Wild Animals: Tropical Toucan / 31173 / $17.99
- BOTANICALS Hibiscus / 10372 / $69.99
- BOTANICALS Mini Bonsai Trees / 10373 / $64.99
Shop New Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Sets on August 1st 2025
LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog / August 2025
- Team Sonic Command Truck / 77006 / $69.99
- Knuckles vs. Dr. Eggman Egg Crusher Mech / 77005 / $44.99
Shop New LEGO Animal Crossing Sets on August 1st
LEGO Animal Crossing / August 2025
- Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun / 77057 / $89.99
- Blathers’s Museum Collection / 77056 / $79.99
- Goldie’s Cosy House / 77058 / $22.99
Shop New LEGO Speed Champions Sets on August 1st 2025
LEGO Speed Champions / August 2025
- Lamborghini Revuelto & Hurácan STO / 77238 / $49.99
- Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat / 77237 / $26.99
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS / 77239 / $26.99
- Bugatti Centodieci / 77240 / $26.99
Shop New LEGO Exclusives on August 1st
LEGO Exclusives / August 2025
- Arcade Machine / 40805 / $39.99
- Halloween Wreath / 40825 / $39.99
- Altar of the Dead / 40811 / $14.99
- Jack-O’-Lantern Pickup Truck / 40822 / $14.99