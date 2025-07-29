Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On August 1st 2025

Following the big reveal of the LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum and Nintendo Game Boy sets at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, LEGO is gearing up for a big release month for the U.S. market on August 1st. Dozens of new sets will be released, with highlights that include the LEGO One Piece lineup, a huge wave of new Star Wars and Marvel LEGO sets, new waves for LEGO Super Mario and Animal Crossing, and much, much more. There’s a lot to cover, but we have all of the details you’ll need. Let’s get started.

If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. All of the sets listed below will be available to order on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated. There are also details on known and rumored gift with purchase promotions that will be available at launch.

LEGO Gift with Purchase (GWP) Offers August 2025:

LEGO Launches For August 2025

LEGO One Piece / August 2025

LEGO One Piece / August 2025

LEGO Ideas and Architecture / August 2025

LEGO Ideas and Architecture / August 2025

Italian Riviera / 21359 / $299.99: This set will be available first to LEGO Insiders at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 7th .The general public will be able to order at the same time and in the same place on August 10th.

Neuschwanstein Castle / 21063 / $279.99

LEGO Star Wars / August 2025

LEGO Star Wars / August 2025

LEGO Icons / August 2025

LEGO Icons / August 2025

Transformers: Soundwave / 10358 / $189.99: This set will be available first to LEGO Insiders at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st .The general public will be able to order at the same time and in the same place on August 4th.

LEGO DREAMZzz / August 2025

LEGO DREAMZzz / August 2025

LEGO Friends / August 2025

LEGO Friends / August 2025

LEGO Marvel and DC / August 2025

LEGO Marvel and DC / August 2025

LEGO Minecraft and Fortnite / August 2025

LEGO Minecraft and Fortnite / August 2025

LEGO City / August 2025

LEGO City / August 2025

LEGO NINJAGO / August 2025

LEGO NINJAGO / August 2025

LEGO Super Mario / August 2025

LEGO Super Mario / August 2025

LEGO Creator and Botanicals / August 2025

LEGO Creator and Botanicals / August 2025

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog / August 2025

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog / August 2025

LEGO Animal Crossing / August 2025

LEGO Animal Crossing / August 2025

LEGO Speed Champions / August 2025

LEGO Speed Champions / August 2025

LEGO Exclusives / August 2025

LEGO Exclusives / August 2025