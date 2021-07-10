Loki Producer Shows Off Alligator Loki Set Photos

✖

One of Loki’s producers had some behind-the-scenes photos of Alligator Loki during those fight sequences. “Journey Into Mystery” is the latest episode of the Disney+ show to hit the service, and the Internet fell in love with the reptile Loki variant. All over Twitter and Facebook, you can find posts about the adorable little menace. Eric Martin posted about the alligator of mischief and persuaded fans that he really did mix it up during some of those fight sequences. The production pictures are hilarious because Alligator Loki is actually a blue plush with googly eyes. In fact, it sort of follows the wild logic of the show to see Tom Hiddleston and Richard E. Grant talking to a stuffed animal in earnest. The reptile’s big moment in Episode 5 was definitely biting President Loki and that was an excellent sell job by the man who has played this character for years.

Loki writer Michael Waldron has had to explain the little alligator a ton since he came onto the scene in Episode 4. It should come as no surprise that the fan-favorite is still the talk of Twitter. Marvel.com decided to have the scribe break down where Alligator Loki came from.

Someone asked if the #AlligatorLoki plushy was actually used in the action and the answer is YES and here’s the proof. #LokiMidnightTheater pic.twitter.com/pSBZZjk5qa — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

"We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show," Waldron told the site. "I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green." He added, "It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense ... You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously."

Kate Herron also explained the team’s process to CBR, "You put [the stuffed alligator] in there, and the actors can interact with it and get a sense of how heavy or how large the alligator would be. [It was filmed] in the world of imagination with our cast because sometimes they were acting to a blade of grass."

