Loki Fan Theory Suggests the Perfect Role for Owen Wilson

We know Owen Wilson will be joining Loki in a lead role, it just has yet to be revealed who the Fockers alum will be playing. Ten years later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has landed one of its biggest A-listers yet and fans have run amok fan casting the character in various roles. Now, one popular fan theory is gaining some traction online, casting the actor as a classic Western character.

Monday, u/HerewardTheWoke suggested Wilson would be a fit for none other than Two-Gun Kid, a mainstay in Marvel’s western comics of yesteryear. Now the suggestion is in our heads, we’ve can’t get around it. Wilson’s played a shoot-em-up cowboy on more than one occasion such as in the Night at the Museum franchise or alongside Jackie Chan in Shanghai Noon and its sequel in Shanghai Knights.

Two-Gun Kid isn’t necessarily a character that fits into the Thor and Loki mythos, but thanks to what we know of the show so far, it’s going to deal heavily with time-travel. Being Loki (Tom Hiddleston) doesn’t necessarily have the best knowledge of the Tesseract — or time travel, for that matter — it’s entirely possible he can find himself as a fish out of water in some Gold Rush timeline. That way, the series would deal with both characters going on a multiversal trip across timelines that’d create plenty of entertaining television.

Two-Gun Kid has been a comics mainstay so long, he outdates Marvel Comics as a whole. The first iteration of the character, a character named Clay Harder, first showed up in a 1948 comic from Timely. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby then adapted the character for a more modern age at Marvel, introducing the second Two-Gun Kid (Matt Hawk) in Two-Gun Kid #60 (1962).

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (rumored for August), The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision sometime in Fall, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

