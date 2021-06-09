Does the Loki Premiere Have a Post-Credits Scene?

✖

Over the last 13 years, Marvel Studios has conditioned its fans to stick around through the credits of every project, because there is always some kind of tease or reveal waiting for them on the other side. Each and every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (save for Avengers: Endgame) has had at least one scene helping to tease what's next. The TV shows from Marvel Studios, however, have operated a bit differently. Fans have been wondering if Loki will follow the path of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or return to the ways of the theatrical MCU titles.

It looks like Loki will be keeping pace with the rest of the Marvel shows, because the premiere episode doesn't have a post-credits scene attached to it. The credits themselves are beautiful and worth sitting through, but there isn't a scene or Easter egg waiting at their conclusion. Don't expect to find any hidden surprises here in this first episode.

That said, there will almost certainly be post-credits scenes later in Loki's first season. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought in post-credits scenes in their later episodes, so Loki will probably do the same. It's just a matter of how many episodes of Loki will include them.

We will definitely see some post-credits scenes in Loki at some point. What we won't see, however, is Mephisto, the character at the center of hundreds of fan theories during WandaVision's run earlier this year. There's a scene in Loki that references a devil, like Mephisto, but that wasn't meant to be any kind of tease. Loki director Kate Herron was asked about Mephisto during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and she shut the theories down completely.

"It's honestly just a super weird coincidence. Like, it's genuinely a reference to Loki -- the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that's what it's a reference to," Herron said. "Because we filmed that a long time before-- I think WandaVision must have been in post when we filmed that. I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be interesting.' [Laughs] But no, it's more relevant to the themes of our show and it's not a nod to that character."

What did you think of the first episode of Loki? Are you looking forward to seeing what happens throughout the rest of the season? Let us know in the comments!