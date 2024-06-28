Loki Star Addresses Potentially Joining James Bond Franchise

Sophia Di Martino is best known for playing Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with Loki Season 2 coming and going last year, it's unclear when or if fans will be seeing her in the franchise again. Di Martino is also one of the narrators on Spyscape's True Spies podcast, which also features Mission: Impossible franchise stars Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby. This prompted CinemaBlend to ask Di Martino if she has any interest in being a Bond girl.

"I would love to play a spy. I dunno about like a Bond girl, but I would love to play a spy for sure," Di Martino shared. "Little gun, a little sharp suit. Yeah. I love all that. I've got quite into it, narrating that podcast. Some of the stories are absolutely fascinating ... like Bletchley Park and all that."

While it would be very cool to see Di Martino play a spy in the future, the role of Bond will most definitely go to a man.

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Bond producer Barbara Broccoli previously explained. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

When Will The New Bond Be Cast?

(Photo: Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. - MGM)

After Daniel Craig's 15-year stint as James Bond came to an end in 2021, fans of the franchise have been eager to find out who would take on the iconic role next. Many big names have been tossed around as the possible next 007. Some actors have explained why they aren't right for the role while others have detailed some bad auditions, and some are even throwing their hats in the ring. Unfortunately, producer Barbara Broccoli's update about Bond casting back in February was a disappointing one.

While speaking with Deadline, per Digital Spy, Broccoli confessed, "There's nothing I can tell you about the next Bond film ... There's nothing. Nothing is happening yet."

"Nobody's in the running," producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline in 2022. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Bond franchise.