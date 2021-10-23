Loki Stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Jonathan Majors Reunite at MCM London Comic Con

Disney+’s third Marvel Studios series, Loki, came to an end back in July, but it was the first of the bunch to get greenlit for a second season. The series stars Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as the Loki Variant, Sylvie. The season finale also featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Jonathan Majors as “He Who Remains,” a Variant of Kang the Conqueror. Last year, it was announced that Majors had been cast as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so Marvel fans were especially excited to see him pop up much sooner than expected. This weekend, MCM Comic-Con is taking place in London, and some of the Loki stars reunited.

“Thank you all for making us feel so welcome. Amazing to be able to gather again and share the #loki love 💚💚💚,” Di Martino shared on Instagram. She included a photo of herself with Hiddleston and Majors in front of a huge con crowd. You can check out the photo below:

During Assembled: The Making of Loki, Majors talked about the Kang variants and what fans can expect in the future.

“The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he’s on the borderline of those two things. You don’t really know where he’s at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it,” Majors explained.

“He Who Remains has lived forever,” he continued. “One of the great things I got to experience with our costume designer is that every piece we decided on was from a different place. The cape I had on was from the Victorian era. The shoes were from Genghis Khan. The pants from Mongolia, etc. You just mix and match it together and it informs the character.”

“I think with He Who Remains, the objective for me was to give me the largest canvas possible. From that, as Kang begins to rear his head and do his deeds, in many ways, he has no choice but to be in opposition or be different from He Who Remains,” Majors elaborated. “That was the thing that grabbed me and pulled me into the role. Kang lives in so many iterations as He Who Remains says: ‘Reincarnation, baby.’”

All six episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

