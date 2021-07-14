Loki: Tom Hiddleston Talks Being "Upstaged" By Alligator Loki

✖

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston had to acknowledged that he got a bit upstaged by Alligator Loki as the series rushed towards a conclusion. On Tumblr, fans got to ask the Marvel actor some questions about the Disney+ show. You knew it was only going to be a matter of time until someone asked who the “superior” Loki was and most of the fandom would side with our reptilian friend. Hiddleston was more than game to play along. It seems he and the other actors on set had taken a liking to the stuffed animal turned hyper-realistic Alligator. Too-Clever-Privateer specifically asked the question and the entire platform basically leaned in for what was sure to be a humorous response from Hiddleston. Check out the funny times down right here.

“OK, well, you know, what can I say? I’ve been toiling away at this character going on for 11 years. And I have given everything I can only to be upstaged, perhaps inevitably, by the one true Loki, the superior Loki, which is Alligator Loki,” he joked. “You know I sort of knew it was coming. I felt I was going to be substituted at some point. And I’m glad it’s finally happened. Alligator Loki has arrived. And, yeah, thrown his hat down. And the rest of us simply have to get out of the way at this point.”

The Loki actor also had a heartfelt message for the fans ahead of the massive finale. (Unfortunately, Alligator Loki didn’t turn up in the final chapter.

“Hi everybody. It’s Tom. I just wanted to say a few things ahead of the finale,” he began. “A couple of years ago, I think, when Loki was announced, and I said there was more mischief to make and there were more stories to tell and more to come. I was so aware that really the only reason that I’m allowed to play this character and have continued to be allowed to play the character is because of affection in which he is held by you.”

“And I know that everybody out there in the audience, the fans, I know that Loki means so much to so many of you, for so many different reasons. It has been my privilege to play him for as long as I have. It’s been such a delight to tell the stories in the way that we’ve got to and to introduce new characters. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for watching. Thank you for engaging. Thank you for going on Loki’s new journey and taking all of these new things into your hearts. Mobiles, and Sylvie, and Ravonna Renslayer and Hunter B-15. And let’s not forget Clasic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, and yes, of course, Alligator Loki. I’m aware he’s the superior Loki. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Do you miss Alligator Loki already? Let us know in the comments!