Loki Head Writer Michael Waldron Says “Time Will Tell” If He Returns For Season 2

✖

Loki is the first live-action Marvel Studios show to head into development on a second season. While director Kate Herron has already said she won't return to helm the second batch of episodes, it appears the jury is still out on head writer Michael Waldron. After the writer's room wrapped on the first season of Loki, Waldron was quickly hired again by Kevin Feige to rewrite the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His work must have impressed Feige enough for the mega-producer to also hire him for his own untitled Star Wars project.

Since Waldron has an increasingly busy schedule, the writer says "time will tell" on whether or not he returns to lead the room for Loki Season Two. Speaking with Geek Vibes Podcast, Waldron wouldn't confirm nor deny his involvement with the second season of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series. Even when pressed on potential ideas for the sophomore outing, Waldron wouldn't say anything more than a simple, "We'll see."

Interestingly enough, Waldron's comments come days after sharing a cryptic tweet that made most fans think he was also parting from the series. When it comes to Herron, the filmmaker said she originally agreed to direct the show's first six episodes and now wants to pursue other opportunities.

"I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren't doing it in the showrunner system," the Sex Education director previously told THR. "So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six."

"It was such a massive compliment and a delight that as we got much later into production, Marvel and Disney were like, 'Ah, man. This is excellent, and we want to keep going.' So I just feel like my part is done, but I'm really excited to see where it’s going to go next," Herron added. "So I gave it all that I have, and it came from a place of love. I really enjoyed working on it, and I hope to work with Marvel again in the future. They changed my life, and I just love Marvel as I'm sure people can tell from the amount of Easter eggs and references I did throughout it."

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.