Loki Showrunner Celebrates Mother's Day in the Best Way

For a few more hours yet, it's still Mother's Day in the United States, and Loki showrunner Michael Waldron is celebrating in the best way possible. With the debut of the Disney+ show right around the corner, Waldron took to Twitter to share a picture of the Asgardian (Tom Hiddleston) with his adoptive mother Frigga (Rene Russo). Together, Hiddleston and Russo appeared in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, before Friggia was killed off in the latter. Bummer, right?

"Happy Mother's Day," Waldron tweeted with the picture.

After Marvel Studios saw Waldron's work on Loki, the writer became one of Disney's rising stars. In addition to his work on the Disney+ show, Waldron also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is set to write a script to the Star Wars project Kevin Feige is attached to as a producer. Waldron is also expected to have his hand in helping develop the second season of Loki.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Waldron has writing credits on Rick & Morty, Heels, and Good Game.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 11th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

