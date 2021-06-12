Loki Head Writer Teases Confrontation With Series' Surprising Villain and Richard E. Grant's Debut

✖

Just one episode in, and Loki has already taken viewers on a trip across time. As the series progresses, it will involve the titular antihero (Tom Hiddleston) track down a surprising villain introduced at the tail-end of the episode. Outside of that, the series is also set to introduce Richard E. Grant to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though the actor's role has yet to be revealed.

Speaking with Total Film, head Loki writer Michael Waldron said he can't reveal the identity of Grant's character. In fact, the writer wouldn't even confirm the actor is in the show.

"Nobody wants to hear me say who Richard E. Grant's playing. We're lucky to have him in the show – if he's in the show, I heard he might be," Waldron told the magazine. "So I think everybody should just watch and find out. Like Loki himself, we really wanted the experience of watching the show to feel kind of unexpected and constantly shape-shifting."

The writer then compared the show's big bad to the eponymous trickster, comparing the two's narcissism and thieving ways.

"I mean, look, Loki is the ultimate narcissist, you know," Waldron added. "I think there's probably no one he's more threatened by than the idea that 'Maybe there's a better me out there getting the jump on the TVA, these guys that I couldn't get the jump on,' so it's safe to say he's gonna really have a bone to pick with whoever this other Loki is."

In addition to Hiddleston and Grant, the show is set to feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.