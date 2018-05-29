After ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2, Rosario Dawson Could be Done With Marvel

Ever since the first superhero series debuted on Netflix, Rosario Dawson has played a major role in shaping the direction of Marvel Television.

But with her latest appearance as Claire Temple in the second season of Luke Cage, the actor isn’t sure if she’ll continue to appear in the MCU. When asked at the MCM Comic Con in London, Dawson’s frank answer put her Marvel future in doubt.

“Yeah, its pretty wild actually. I don’t know if I’ll be back after this, to be honest, but it’s been an amazing few years. I’ve been on a lot of different shows,” Dawson said. “I mean, I don’t know if maybe they do a third season of Luke Cage potentially, or maybe if they figure out some kind of way for me to be on The Punisher – just so I can feel like I’ve done every show. But it’s been like, my daughter is high school, so I kinda wanna’ not be 3000 miles away for work.”

It honestly sounds like Dawson has had her fill of the commitments to Marvel Television and Netflix, but she’s made such an indelible impact on the community of New York-based superheroes. It’s hard to imagine any more Defenders shows without Claire making even a minor appearance.

Dawson debuted as Claire Temple in the first season of Daredevil, and has appeared in every series since — except for The Punisher. Karen Page, as played by Deborah Ann Woll, provided that connective tissue.

After a brief fling with Matt Murdock, Temple entered a relationship with Luke Cage and served most prominently as a co-star in his series.

Of course, the possibility of her being done with the role doesn’t bode well for Luke Cage Season Two. It’s not clear at this point if Claire and Luke will break up or if she’ll be exiting the series in a different fashion.

The way Dawson talks about her future as Claire Temple, it sounds like a future is possible but that it will take a lot of convincing — AKA money — to get her on board for another stint in Marvel Television. So this news puts the rumors of her appearing in Daredevil and Iron Fist in doubt.

Fans will get to see where Claire ends up when the second season of Luke Cage premieres on Netflix on June 22nd.

