New ‘Luke Cage’ Video Gives Detailed Look At Misty Knight’s Robot Arm

Misty Knight will be getting her signature bionic arm in the second season of Marvel and Netflix’s Luke Cage, and a new video gives us our best look yet.

Spinning directly out of the events of Netflix’s The Defenders, Luke Cage season 2 will introduce a recuperated Misty Knight to the world, but this time she is sporting her robotic arm. As you can see in this new video for Luke Cage, the arm is pretty snazzy, featuring a black and gray paint job with white accents, though we imagine it is even more impressive in the power department.

Good luck to the poor soul who gets punched through a wall by that thing in season 2. It was bad enough when people had to worry about Luke Cage chucking them across the room, and now their chances of that happening just doubled.

As fans who watched the Defenders know, Misty had her right arm sliced off towards the end of the series by Bokuto, one of the five fingers of the hand. Afterward, Misty was last seen in a hospital recuperating, a hospital that is owned by Danny Rand (Iron Fist). It was teased the hospital was state of the art, so many assumed her new arm was coming soon.

Looks like that is officially the case, and the arm looks pretty advanced. If it packs half the punch that Danny’s chi-fueled fist does, enemies are in for a rude awakening.

You can check out the official synopsis for Luke Cage season 2 below.

“After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.