Madame Web Star Teases "Fight Training" in New Interview

The Marvel universe is continuing to flourish in some unique ways on the big screen, both through the Marvel Cinematic Universe and through Sony's Spider-Man Universe of films. One upcoming entry for the latter studio is Madame Web, which currently has an October 2023 release date and a star-studded ensemble cast. Among them is Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who has been cast in a currently-unknown but significant role in the film. With production on the project currently underway, details are gradually beginning to trickle about about it — including how Sweeney is preparing for the role. According to a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney is getting ready "with fight training, movement training and something called Reformacore Pilates." The interview also says she was drawn to the film because she "liked the personal struggles that the character goes through."

"I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney explained in a previous interview with Variety. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. The movie has been in the works since 2019, with Morbius writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama penning the script. It is unclear at this point if Johnson is playing the original character, Cassandra Webb, or her successor, a young woman named Julia Carpenter. Just before Cassandra died in the comics, Julia was bestowed with her powers and her blindness, and utilized them to help other Spider-related heroes.

The project is one of several Sony Marvel movies in the works, alongside Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, Venom 3, and additional MCU-set movies centered around Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Rothman said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

