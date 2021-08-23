Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Hilarious Reason Hulk Won't Do Milk Crate Challenge

✖

The milk crate challenge is the talk of social media, just the latest craze to sweep digital platforms by storm. If Mark Ruffalo knows what he's talking about, the Incredible Hulk won't be caught dead doing the trend for social media. Monday afternoon, the Avengers alumnus shared a hilarious tweet suggesting his Marvel Cinematic Universe character would refuse to do the #MileCrateChallenge because his hatred of climbing down sets of stairs.

"BREAKING: Hulk refuses to take the #MilkCrateChallenge because of his hatred of stairs," Ruffalo tweeted on Monday.

BREAKING: Hulk refuses to take the #MilkCrateChallenge because of his hatred of stairs. pic.twitter.com/8fOXtwIrtb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 23, 2021

The challenge involves finding a surplus of milk crates and stacking them in such a way one stack is higher after the next. You then nudge the stacks next to one another to try climbing up and down them before falling over.

I know his chest hurt 😞😂😂 #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/LDp2Kya0yC — Milk crate challenge (@milkcratechalle) August 22, 2021

When not making jokes about Twitter's latest trends, Ruffalo has been hard at working filming his MCU return with She-Hulk. Ruffalo is returning to the MCU with Tim Roth, who's playing Abomination for the third time after The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). The duo will join Marvel newcomer Tatiana Maslany as the eponymous hero.

"Nobody could play She Hulk as wonderfully as #TatianaMaslany," She-Hulk actor Ginger Gonzaga previously said of her co-star. "She's truly a #Marvel. I can't wait for everyone to see her crush it...or SMASH it...or whichever is preferred by the Hulk family. So lucky to have her, in addition to the rest of our dope cast! Thanks @Marvel!"

Nobody could play She Hulk as wonderfully as #TatianaMaslany. She’s truly a #Marvel. I can’t wait for everyone to see her crush it...or SMASH it...or Whichever is preferred by the Hulk family. so lucky to have her, in addition to the rest of our dope cast!Thanks @Marvel! — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) August 9, 2021

