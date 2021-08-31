Mark Ruffalo Reacts To Reports Of Hulk In Moon Knight: "I Would Hate To Spoil Something"

✖

Moon Knight is quickly approaching on Disney+ and Mark Ruffalo has seen those reports about his involvement. The MCU star says that he would “hate to spoil something” in the lead-up to the highly-anticipated show. Ruffalo also pokes fun at being the person indirectly responsible for the new status quo in the Marvel movies. (Thought, if we wanted to be petty, one could simply point to that brave rat in Avengers: Endgame as the true savior of humanity.) At any rate it seems like there are now two likely destination for MCU fans to expect the big green guy to pop up again. Photos emerged of Ruffalo hanging out in Budapest, which is where the series is filming. If that wasn’t enough for the Internet to lose their minds over, theres also the fact that Moon Knight was filming there recently. Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke were both showing it off on their Instagrams as well too. So, clearly something looks to be going on. But, there’s no official confirmation just yet.

As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2021

Hawke actually spoke to The Ringer’s The Watch podcast about Isaac’s command of this role. "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," he explained. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

But, when talking to Seth Myers recently, Hawke said that he wouldn’t be revealing any details about what was coming up with Moon Knight.

“One of the first things that made it unlike anything I’ve ever done before is, I had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say, which I’ve never done,” the actor joked. “And I don’t respect and I don’t honor. So, I’m happy to talk to you about it, completely. No, yeah.”

