Marvel’s Absolute Carnage Gives SPOILER a Symbiote

Marvel’s Absolute Carnage continues to roll forward, and every issue seems to raise the stakes and the action by 10 more notches. That is certainly true of Absolute Carnage #3, which brings Venom, Spider-Man, and the rest of the heroes face to face with Carnage and his growing army, and the odds aren’t looking so great. Early on in the issue, we see the heroes doing what they can to make sure Carnage can’t get their codexes, but not everything is as it seems, resulting in a battle that the heroes weren’t expecting. That paves the way for the symbiote to deliver on a promise made to Eddie earlier in the issue, and results in one hell of a final page, giving a symbiote to someone that makes Venom look small by comparison. Spoilers incoming for Absolute Carnage #3, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Early in the issue, we see Venom attempting to escape the Carnage swarm and in doing so does battle with Norman Osborn. At one point he’s able to knock Norman out of Carnage’s control by bringing up his Grandson, and the symbiote uses that vulnerable moment to stab him in the chest and knock him out. Eddie disagrees with the symbiote over how to handle the situation, opting to save Scorpion instead of killing and finishing off Norman. The symbiote finally joins back up with Eddie but says if Eddie is not strong enough to end this conflict, he will find someone who is.

Later the heroes are using a machine to separate them from the codex left behind by their time with symbiotes with the help of Bruce Banner. At one point Spider-Man starts to talk to Eddie about telling his son Dylan about who he really is. The conversation between them seems a bit off though, and Eddie starts scratching the side of the glass holding Captain America as he undergoes the process.

Eddie runs in and tells Spider-Man to get away as the man he thought was Eddie turns into Carnage, and the thing he’s been scratching into the side of the glass is his symbol.

That results in a battle and swarm of Carnage controlled people entering the building, and that’s when the symbiote tells Eddie it’s time to stop running and finish this. Eddie struggles with going to save his son and fighting, and at that point, the symbiote leaves Eddie. The symbiote delivers on its promise and goes elsewhere, consuming Banner. Carnage has no idea who this ordinary man is and just stabs him, but then gets a punch he won’t forget anytime soon.

The symbiote responds by saying “I am…hehe. No…WE! ARE! HULK!” That’s when you see a hulked out symbiote towering in front of carnage, and it’s quite the sight, which you can see in the spoiler images above.

Absolute Carnage #3 is written by Donny Cates with art by Ryan Stegman, colors by Frank Martin, inks by Jp Mayer, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles. You can find the official description for the book below.

“THE SUMMER OF SLAUGHTER CONTINUES! After the harrowing events at the end of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #2, Venom and Spider-Man have to deal with the hard truth that not everybody will make it out of this conflict in one piece – if they make it out at all, that is. As Carnage continues to amass strength and allies, Venom and Spider-Man realize that the only way to beat him is to do the same”

Absolute Carnage #3 is in comic stores now.

Absolute Carnage #3 is in comic stores now.