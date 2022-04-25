Marvel Previews New Spider-Man Series

A new era for Marvel's Spider-Man begins in this week's Amazing Spider-Man #1 from writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. Marvel has released a preview of the issue, which brings Spider-Man face-to-face with the villain Tombstone, while the Green Goblin is waiting in the wings… to give Spidey a new costume? You can take a look at the preview below. The new sees Peter Parker returning to action after being comatose during the Amazing Spider-Man Beyond era. Per Marvel's synopsis for the new Amazing Spider-Man series, "Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's even on the outs with Aunt May! After a terrible and mysterious incident, no one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and Tombstone makes a move that will remind readers why he's one of Spider-Man's most terrifying villains…."

"Spider-Man doesn't turn sixty every year," Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe said when announcing the new series, "and we are going BIG with this run cramming it with the biggest WTF moments Spidey has ever had. Zeb and JRJR will go down in history as one of the best creative teams ever!"

"I've waited my entire career to work with John Romita Jr.," Wells says. "To team up with him on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN for the character's 60th anniversary is so exciting words can't describe it. We're gonna have a blast!"

Amazing Spider-Man #1 goes on sale on Wednesdays, April 27th.